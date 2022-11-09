Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

Ameresco Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $2.72 on Tuesday, reaching $55.72. 287,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,414. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ameresco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ameresco by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ameresco by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

