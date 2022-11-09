American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Insider Sells $595,480.00 in Stock

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.05. The stock had a trading volume of 324,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.43. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in American Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 135,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 39,546 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

