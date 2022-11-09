American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.0 %

AFG opened at $148.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Several research firms have commented on AFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.