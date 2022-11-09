American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of –$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$26.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.39 million.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,882. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Superconductor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

American Superconductor Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 74.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 59,028 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 228.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 35.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 83,984 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.