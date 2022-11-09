AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

AmerisourceBergen has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. AmerisourceBergen has a payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $12.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $159.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,018 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 57.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Cowen reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

