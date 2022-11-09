Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $292.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

