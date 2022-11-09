Amgen Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Amgen has a total market cap of $114.97 million and approximately $48,887.00 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00006314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Amgen

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.14334889 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40,645.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

