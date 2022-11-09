Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Amplitude Price Performance

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $14.11 on Friday. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.27.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $61,828.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,605.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,016.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $61,828.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,605.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,961 shares of company stock valued at $267,230. 45.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amplitude by 658.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Stories

