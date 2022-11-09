AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Up 6%

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.49. 5,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 546,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

AMTD Digital Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.05.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.