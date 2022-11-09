Analysts Offer Predictions for Paramount Global’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Paramount Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Shares of PARA opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

