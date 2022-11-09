Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 9th (ARR, ASTL, ATRWF, BTB.UN, BTBIF, CARG, CFF, CFXTF, CG, CGAU)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 9th:

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$13.75.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL)

had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$15.75 to C$14.00.

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$10.25.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.75 to C$10.25.

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$13.25.

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.50 to C$3.65. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$2.30 to C$2.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$2.30 to C$2.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$10.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$11.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.25.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$16.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$19.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$21.00.

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$19.50.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$5.00.

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$5.00.

E Automotive (TSE:EINC) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$5.00.

E Automotive (TSE:EINC) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$17.50 to C$12.50.

E Automotive (TSE:EINC) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$5.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$67.00 to C$69.00.

EQB (TSE:EQB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$85.50 to C$87.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$85.50 to C$87.00.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.25.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.25 to C$4.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.30 to C$3.45. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.00 to C$25.00.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$15.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$19.50 to C$20.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$21.00.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$18.00.

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$19.50 to C$20.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$18.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.40 to C$1.30.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$1.75. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.40 to C$1.30.

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James to C$1.75.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$47.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$53.00.

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$53.00.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00.

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$230.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$230.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $60.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$135.00.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$141.00 to C$138.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$141.00 to C$138.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$77.00.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$16.75.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from $77.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.10 to C$1.00.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$1.00 to C$1.10. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

Source Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets to C$2.25.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$21.00.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.50.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$1.00 to C$1.10.

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.25.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$34.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$26.00 to C$25.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$34.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$15.00 to C$17.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.50.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.50.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.00.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$15.00 to C$17.00.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$25.00.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$25.00.

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$7.10.

