Analysts Set Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Target Price at C$74.22

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.22.

NVEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:NVEI opened at C$40.42 on Wednesday. Nuvei has a twelve month low of C$34.47 and a twelve month high of C$153.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.01. The company has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.93.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

