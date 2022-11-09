Analysts Set TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Target Price at $4.00

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on TrueCar to $2.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 120,925 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 403,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,527,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 260,300 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 2.5% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,876,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 45,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

