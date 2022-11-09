Analyzing LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LCI Industries and Canoo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCI Industries $4.47 billion 0.54 $287.74 million $19.39 4.86 Canoo $2.55 million 139.52 -$346.77 million ($2.17) -0.60

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCI Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67 Canoo 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LCI Industries and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

LCI Industries presently has a consensus target price of $124.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.45%. Canoo has a consensus target price of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 522.61%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than LCI Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of LCI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Canoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LCI Industries and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCI Industries 8.95% 38.25% 14.46% Canoo N/A -173.05% -109.89%

Volatility & Risk

LCI Industries has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Canoo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories. This segment serves OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing, as well as travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers. The Aftermarket segment supplies various components of RV and adjacent industries to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. This segment also sells replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims; and biminis, covers, buoys, and fenders to the marine industry. The company was formerly known as Drew Industries Incorporated and changed its name to LCI Industries in December 2016. LCI Industries was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Canoo

(Get Rating)

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles. The company serves to small businesses, independent contractors, tradespeople, utilities, and service technicians. Canoo Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

