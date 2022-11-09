Analyzing Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 145.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers pays out 138.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of Saul Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $102.07 million 6.25 $60.46 million $0.91 12.87 Saul Centers $239.23 million 3.93 $48.39 million $1.71 22.99

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Saul Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Saul Centers. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saul Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 41.32% 10.07% 2.78% Saul Centers 21.31% 15.00% 2.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Saul Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 4 0 2.80 Saul Centers 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.15%. Saul Centers has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.98%. Given Saul Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Ares Commercial Real Estate on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities. The company has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

