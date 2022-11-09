Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.
Angel Oak Mortgage Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,687. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $216.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $18.68.
Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 90.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AOMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
