Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Angel Oak Mortgage Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,687. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $216.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a negative net margin of 90.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 62,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 33,129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

AOMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

