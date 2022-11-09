Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $11.38.
In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Angi from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.
