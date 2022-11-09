Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Angi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $11.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Angi

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Angi by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Angi by 30.7% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Angi by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Angi by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Angi from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

