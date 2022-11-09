Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $498.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of ANGI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Angi has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

Get Angi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Angi from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Angi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Angi

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Angi by 4.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Angi by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.