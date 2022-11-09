Ankr (ANKR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $44.61 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $219.26 million and approximately $44.61 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,484.46 or 0.99983763 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008996 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00046328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00041549 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00023602 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00229000 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0241571 USD and is down -10.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $41,250,639.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

