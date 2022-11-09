Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (aBNBc)

Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB (aBNBc) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB token can currently be purchased for about $297.46 or 0.01753672 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB has a total market cap of $95.01 million and $435,168.00 worth of Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB Token Profile

Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB’s official Twitter account is @ankr. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB (aBNBc) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Ankr Reward Bearing Staked BNB is 328.23736096 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $486,380.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/earn/stake/.”

