Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Declares GBX 3.15 Dividend

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Anpario Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Anpario stock opened at GBX 435 ($5.01) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 443.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 513.63. Anpario has a 1 year low of GBX 360 ($4.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 710 ($8.18). The company has a market capitalization of £103.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,826.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anpario

In other news, insider Karen Prior acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £127,200 ($146,459.41). In other news, insider Karen Prior acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £127,200 ($146,459.41). Also, insider Matthew Robinson acquired 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 420 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £20,055 ($23,091.54).

About Anpario

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

