API3 (API3) Price Down 23% Over Last Week

API3 (API3) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. API3 has a market capitalization of $88.90 million and approximately $15.77 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can currently be bought for $1.43 or 0.00008859 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

API3 Token Profile

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

