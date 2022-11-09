Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Position Lessened by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 33,454 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 290.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth $63,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter worth $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the second quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth $169,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. 45,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,413. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

