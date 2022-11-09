Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

