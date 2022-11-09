Apriem Advisors Purchases Shares of 23,853 GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Apriem Advisors purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGN. Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 6,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,351. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.