Arch Capital Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:ACGLN)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACGLN opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $26.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $734,334.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,707.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,546 shares of company stock worth $4,737,620 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ACGLN Get Rating ) by 273.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

