Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.47

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 45514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Trading Down 8.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $31,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 62,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $175,522.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 11,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $31,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,292,221 shares of company stock worth $3,756,917. Corporate insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.