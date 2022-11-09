Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,239 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 316.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 276,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 209,776 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 59,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP raised its stake in First Horizon by 30.9% during the second quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 329,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 77,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter worth $73,519,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 386,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,465. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.76.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

