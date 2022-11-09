Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 710 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.59 on Wednesday, hitting $165.20. 94,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,863. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.