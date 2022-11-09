Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 741 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 29.8% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.4% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.00. 138,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,528. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.38.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

