Argent Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,997 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,759,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after acquiring an additional 601,270 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

IDV traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,456 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

