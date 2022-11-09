Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 2,076 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $685,157,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $557,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,534. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average of $63.39.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.