Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 6,690 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.2% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,115,372 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

