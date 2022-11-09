Argent Advisors Inc. Has $378,000 Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,668 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 167.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OBNK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.29. 1,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,876. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $92.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

OBNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

