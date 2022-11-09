Argent Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 90.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBI. CL King lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 875,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,261. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.49. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $18.27.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.