Ark Market Cap Tops $44.62 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $44.62 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00020846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006251 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005167 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004607 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,374,274 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

