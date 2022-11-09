Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Arko’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Arko Stock Down 8.7 %
Shares of ARKO opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.28. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
