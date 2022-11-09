Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Arko’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Arko Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of ARKO opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.28. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arko

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Arko by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 163,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arko by 28.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arko by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Arko in the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arko by 34.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,012 shares in the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

