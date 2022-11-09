Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Trading Up 6.5% After Dividend Announcement

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 20,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 414,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Arko’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARKO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Arko by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

