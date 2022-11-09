Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.13)-($0.06) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $105-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.64 million. Arlo Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.13–$0.06 EPS.

Shares of ARLO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 869,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,377. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 647,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 239.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 714,843 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 90.7% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 490,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 211.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 343,700 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after buying an additional 278,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,758,000 after buying an additional 144,979 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

