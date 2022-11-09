Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 311,223 shares.The stock last traded at $6.19 and had previously closed at $5.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Arqit Quantum by 100.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arqit Quantum by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arqit Quantum by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.