Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 311,223 shares.The stock last traded at $6.19 and had previously closed at $5.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Arqit Quantum by 100.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Arqit Quantum by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arqit Quantum by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

