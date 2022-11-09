Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 311,223 shares.The stock last traded at $6.19 and had previously closed at $5.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Arqit Quantum Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arqit Quantum (ARQQ)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.