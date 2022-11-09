Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ AIP traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,997. The firm has a market cap of $149.69 million and a PE ratio of -5.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. Arteris has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Arteris news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $145,899.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 549,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,291.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $66,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $145,899.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,291.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,142 shares of company stock valued at $227,579. Corporate insiders own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Arteris by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

