Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Shares Gap Up to $30.64

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.64, but opened at $31.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management shares last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 637 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on APAM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

