Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.
Ashford Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Ashford stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.08. Ashford has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54.
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
