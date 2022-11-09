AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 million, a PE ratio of -610.00 and a beta of 0.68.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
