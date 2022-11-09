AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 million, a PE ratio of -610.00 and a beta of 0.68.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AstroNova by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in AstroNova by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

