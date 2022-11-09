Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ATO stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $103.15. 876,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,339. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Atmos Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

