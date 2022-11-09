AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.12–$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$333.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.61 million.

AtriCure Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.64. The company had a trading volume of 200,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,736. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $84.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AtriCure by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 10.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in AtriCure by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 23.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AtriCure by 24.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

