Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Shares Up 3.6%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. 207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TD Securities raised Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atrium Mortgage Investment (AMIVF)
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.