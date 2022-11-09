Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Shares Up 3.6%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. 207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Separately, TD Securities raised Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

