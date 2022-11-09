Augur Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (REP) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. Augur has a market cap of $56.94 million and $6.32 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Augur has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can now be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00030782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002740 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $92.56 or 0.00551125 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,821.08 or 0.28707231 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars.
