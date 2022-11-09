Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.76. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 23,214 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $153,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $67,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 42.0% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 148.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.