Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.76. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 23,214 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
