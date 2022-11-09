Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.98

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 6738 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at $559,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 1.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,841,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.
